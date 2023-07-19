Logo
Business

Adtech firm Aleph withdraws IPO filing
Business

Adtech firm Aleph withdraws IPO filing

19 Jul 2023 03:12AM
Aleph Group Inc said on Tuesday it had filed to withdraw its IPO plans, citing "public interest and the protection of investors," more than a year after the digital advertising firm submitted paperwork to go public.

Emerging markets-focused Aleph, which helps large digital platforms connect with advertisers and customers, counts Meta Platforms, Spotify Technology and Microsoft Corp-owned LinkedIn among its customers.

Founded in 2005 as IMS Internet Media Services, Aleph was valued at $2 billion in 2021 after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million.

U.S. initial public offerings have seen a recent spurt after more than a year of lull as hefty interest rate hikes and worries of a recession dented investor appetite for new listings.

Source: Reuters

