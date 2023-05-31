Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Advance Auto eyes record daily percentage drop after forecast cut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Advance Auto eyes record daily percentage drop after forecast cut

31 May 2023 11:57PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2023 12:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects day in the first paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday)

NEW YORK :Advance Auto Parts' stock was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since the company went public in 2001 and was leading a selloff in other auto parts retailers Wednesday after the company cut its full-year forecast.

Advance Auto's shares were last down 33.7 per cent at $74.44, and hit their lowest level since March 2020.

Shares of Genuine Parts Co were down 5.3 per cent, while Autozone was down 4.6 per cent and O'Reilly Automotive slipped 3.4 per cent.

Advance Auto cited elevated raw material, labor and freight costs as it reported results and gave its guidance. Its forecast cut follows a recent disappointing outlook from Foot Locker and underscores weakness in some areas of retail this earnings season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.