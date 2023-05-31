Advance Auto eyes record daily percentage drop after forecast cut

(Corrects day in the first paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday)

NEW YORK :Advance Auto Parts' stock was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since the company went public in 2001 and was leading a selloff in other auto parts retailers Wednesday after the company cut its full-year forecast.

Advance Auto's shares were last down 33.7 per cent at $74.44, and hit their lowest level since March 2020.

Shares of Genuine Parts Co were down 5.3 per cent, while Autozone was down 4.6 per cent and O'Reilly Automotive slipped 3.4 per cent.

Advance Auto cited elevated raw material, labor and freight costs as it reported results and gave its guidance. Its forecast cut follows a recent disappointing outlook from Foot Locker and underscores weakness in some areas of retail this earnings season.