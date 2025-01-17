Advertisers with 'hair on fire' brace for US TikTok ban

NEW YORK: Advertisers reliant on TikTok as a major digital marketing tool rushed to prepare contingency plans this week, as the realisation dawned on many that the popular Chinese-owned social media app may not be saved before a US ban takes effect on Sunday (Jan 19).

One marketing executive described it as a "hair on fire" moment for the ad world, after months of conventional wisdom saying that a solution would materialise to keep the short-video app up and running.

"It seemed unbelievable even as of just a few weeks ago to imagine that there would be no TikTok," said Kerry Perse, the founder of marketing firm Influence & Inspire Consulting and former head of social media at Omnicom Group's media agency OMD.

"We all thought that any access issues to the TikTok app would be slow and drawn out," she said.

Chinese tech firm ByteDance is facing a Jan 19 deadline to sell TikTok's US assets or accept an unprecedented ban on the app, used by 170 million Americans, on national security grounds.

TikTok plans to shut US operations of the app on Sunday barring a last-minute reprieve, Reuters reported on Wednesday.