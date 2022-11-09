Advertising technology firm Perion Q3 profit jumps, adjusts 2022 estimates

JERUSALEM : Advertising technology firm Perion Network reported on Wednesday a 53 per cent rise in quarterly profit as advertisers continue to shift to new ways of targeting customers.

The Israel-based company earned 61 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 40 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 31 per cent to $158.7 million.

The company was forecast to earn 44 cents a share excluding items on revenue of $158 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Perion narrowed its 2022 outlook to $630 million-$635 million from $620 million-$640 million for annual growth of 32 per cent.

It also lifted its estimate for 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to more than $120 million from at least $102 million.