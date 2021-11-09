Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Advisers urge Japan PM to compile stimulus measures quickly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Advisers urge Japan PM to compile stimulus measures quickly

Advisers urge Japan PM to compile stimulus measures quickly

FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, waits before speaking during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

09 Nov 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 04:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Private sector advisers urged Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday to decide economic stimulus measures quickly, with a package widely expected to be announced on Nov. 19.

The message was given at the first meeting between Kishida and the government's top economic advisory panel, whose 11 members include the premier, cabinet ministers, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and four private-sector business representatives and academics.

The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) is tasked with determining basic principles for the government including the budget, and outlining mid-year economic policy and growth strategy.

"Following today's debates, the government must compile economic stimulus measures quickly," the advisors noted in a proposal.

"We should work with the Bank of Japan and conduct intensive debates on monetary policy and prices every quarter and verify the fruit of policy mix from short- and medium-term viewpoint."

At the meeting, the private-sector advisers urged the government to press ahead with new capitalism campaigns aimed at driving growth and redistributing wealth among the wider public.

While stressing the importance of revving up social activity with vaccinations and testing, the advisers stressed the need for the government to present timetable for booster shots.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us