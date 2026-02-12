Adyen reports 21% revenue rise for second half of 2025

Feb 12 : Dutch payments processor Adyen reported net revenue of 1.27 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for the second half of 2025 on Thursday, up 21 per cent on a constant currency basis, capping a year of robust growth that saw it outpace struggling European rivals and solidify its position against U.S. giants PayPal and Stripe.

The finance technology firm's full-year revenue also rose 21 per cent to 2.36 billion euros. Core profit margin, or the proportion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to revenue, expanded to 53 per cent from 50 per cent a year earlier, helped by wallet share gains among existing customers and disciplined cost management.

Adyen forecast revenue growth of 20-22 per cent for 2026, and said it expected EBITDA margin to be above 55 per cent by 2028.

The Amsterdam-based company continued to gain ground in unified commerce, processing 173 billion euros worth of transactions through point-of-sale terminals in the second half of the year, up 26 per cent from a year earlier, as it expanded partnerships with key clients including Starbucks and Uber.

($1 = 0.8428 euros)