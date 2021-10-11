Aerospace companies looking to fill 1,000 jobs in Singapore over next two years: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Aerospace companies in Singapore are planning to hire 1,000 people over the next two years, as the pandemic-battered sector gears up for new growth opportunities in digital services, autonomous technology and sustainability.

This was announced by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng at the Aerospace Day 2021 on Monday (Oct 11).

One company that recently embarked on a recruitment drive is American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, which plans to add 250 more employees to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations in Singapore by the end of this year.

“Their cutting-edge aerospace technology capabilities will keep Singapore and our workers on the forefront of the global MRO industry,” said Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

Business jet manufacturer Bombardier is looking to fill more than 90 positions as it aims to quadruple its existing footprint in Singapore, while engine-maker GE Aviation is also on the hunt for talent for 200 positions this year.

Among local players, Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering is looking to recruit up to 200 aviation professionals by next year, while Singapore Aero Engine Services is hiring for 170 vacancies to support the growth of its operations.

JTC, which organised Aerospace Day, said in a separate press release that these job openings include data analysts, robotics and automation engineers, as well as aircraft technicians.

“Despite the current challenges that the aviation sector is facing, its fundamentals and long-term prospects remain strong,” said ST Engineering’s commercial aerospace president Jeffrey Lam.

The company continues to invest and review opportunities for the expansion of its capabilities and capacity, including the hiring of aviation professionals to "support in growth areas", he added.

Managing director of GE Aviation Engine Services – Singapore Iain Rodger said the company is “seeing a strong recovery of the aviation sector” as international borders open up progressively and flights resume in “increasing numbers”.

“As a leader in the aircraft engine industry, GE Aviation needs the right engineering talent and workforce to serve our customers’ needs for engines maintenance, repair and overhaul,” he added.