Worst may be over for Singapore's aerospace industry as businesses start hiring again

SINGAPORE: After being pummelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore’s aerospace industry is slowly getting back on its feet with businesses looking to hire again.

Industry players said the worst may be over as travel resumes in some parts of the world and vaccine roll-outs continue to make progress, although they also cautioned of a bumpy route to recovery.

Earlier this week, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced at an industry event that aerospace companies in Singapore are looking to recruit 1,000 people over the next two years.

Among them include American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, which is planning to add 250 more employees to its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations in Singapore by the end of this year.

Aircraft engine and component provider GE Aviation is also hiring for 200 positions.

Both multinational firms have said they will continue to grow their workforce in Singapore in 2022, alongside the expected recovery of their industry.

Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering plans to hire up to 200 people by next year for full-time roles like aircraft technicians, production planners, materials inspectors, aircraft engineers and data analysts.

Over at Singapore Aero Engine Services (SAESL) – a joint venture between SIA Engineering and Rolls-Royce – 100 more technicians and 70 trainees are needed.

Recruitment has started about four months ago and the company expects these roles to be filled progressively through the rest of this year and into early 2022.

In addition, SAESL foresees “at least another 100 (new hires) a year for the next two or three years", in line with the industry's recovery, according to chief executive Simon Middlebrough.

SIGNS OF RECOVERY

Singapore is one of the world’s leading aerospace MRO hubs, accounting for 10 per cent of global MRO output and employing more than 22,000 people.

But with airlines dramatically slashing flight schedules and planes grounded amid travel restrictions, the industry, which predominantly supports commercial aviation, suffered a heavy blow. Several companies, including Pratt & Whitney, Airbus and Rolls-Royce, laid off hundreds of workers in Singapore last year.

There are "signs of recovery", said the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore).

“The global airline industry is making progress from the deep losses suffered since last year, and should turn the corner into positive territory by 2023. The expectations for air cargo and passenger traffic are optimistic, with air cargo already above pre-COVID levels,” the association's chief executive Sia Kheng Yok told CNA.

Singapore's recent move to expand vaccinated travel lanes to 11 countries has also raised hopes, he added, noting that there “appears to be pent-up demand” among travellers.

The aerospace maintenance and manufacturing industry in Singapore serves a global market, which is also seeing signs of recovery with the restoration of domestic air travel in China, Europe and the United States.

Citing official data that showed industry output rising 22 per cent in August from a year ago, as well as the hiring spree by companies, Mr Sia said: “While we can expect a bumpy ride ahead, the worst does seem to be over for aviation and aerospace.”