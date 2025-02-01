AESC France gains EU nod for $50 million French aid for EV batteries plant

PARIS :AESC France on Friday secured EU approval for 48 million euros ($50 million) worth of French state aid for a new factory to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

"We are grateful for this decision and look forward to starting production in Douai later this year," said Raj Shah, chief communications officer at AESC.

The European Commission said the French aid will contribute to Europe's strategic goals and green objectives.

The site in Douai, northern France, is expected to create around 1,000 direct jobs, as the European Union tries to make the region's auto sector more competitive against Chinese and U.S rivals.

The project also forms part of Renault's plans to strengthen its electric vehicles business.

($1 = 0.9633 euros)