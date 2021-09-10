Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Affirm rides buy now, pay later wave to beat revenue estimates, shares surge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Affirm rides buy now, pay later wave to beat revenue estimates, shares surge

10 Sep 2021 04:24AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 04:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Affirm Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by a growth in volumes of goods sold through its buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform, coupled with a rise in the number of merchants and active consumers.

Shares of the company jumped 19per cent to US$109.61 in extended trade.

BNPL firms like Affirm earn from charging merchants a fee to offer their customers small, point-of-sale loans which are paid back in interest-free installments over a period of time, bypassing credit checks.

The company's gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used in the e-commerce sector to measure transaction volumes, rose 106per cent to US$2.5 billion during the quarter.

Active consumers surged by 97per cent to 7.1 million during the quarter while active merchants grew 412per cent, Affirm said.

Total revenue rose to US$261.8 million during the fourth quarter ended June 30, from US$153.3 million, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of about US$225 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us