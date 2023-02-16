Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings

African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an Africa-focused tech startup Jumia Technologies, pickup station in downtown central business district in Nairobi, Kenya November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
African online retailer Jumia's Q4 losses narrow on cost savings
FILE PHOTO: A package set for delivery is seen at the Jumia warehouse in Lagos, Nigeria January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
16 Feb 2023 10:18PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Thursday that cost savings had helped it reduce fourth quarter losses by 30 per cent from a year earlier, with a further sharp drop expected this year.

Jumia, the first Africa-focused tech start-up to list on the New York Stock Exchange, reported an adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $49.2 million in the three months ended Dec.31 from $70 million in the same period of 2021.

Chief executive Francis Dufay said in light of the encouraging signs that Jumia's cost cutting initiatives were starting to bear fruit, it expects a sharp reduction in 2023's annual adjusted EBITDA loss to $100-120 million from $207 million in 2022.

The group cut more than 900 jobs in the fourth quarter and also significantly reduced its presence in Dubai, relocating most of its remaining staff to its African offices.

"We expect these headcount reductions to allow us to save over 30 per cent in monthly staff costs starting from March 2023, as compared to the October 2022 staff cost baseline," Jumia said.

It also significantly reduced its sales and advertising expenditure, by 41 per cent year on year.

While group revenue rose by 7.1 per cent to $66.5 million in the quarter, its marketplace active consumers fell by 15 per cent to 3.2 million as rising inflation squeezed consumer spending while affecting sellers' ability to secure supply.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.