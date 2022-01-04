Logo
Business

After 90 years on top, GM is no longer the No. 1 automaker in America
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
04 Jan 2022 11:49PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:47PM)
WASHINGTON : Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931.

Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared to 2.218 million for General Motors, the automakers said Tuesday.

GM's U.S. sales were down 13per cent for 2021, while Toyota was up 10per cent. For all of 2020, GM's U.S. sales totaled 2.55 million, compared with Toyota's 2.11 million and Ford's 2.04 million.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

