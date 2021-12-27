After Algeria, major Russian wheat trader Solaris aims for China

MOSCOW : Swiss-based Solaris, a major trader of Russian wheat, is confident China will become a big buyer and also aims to boost exports to Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Tanzania and Turkey, it told Reuters, following breakthroughs in the Algerian market.

"China is a key target also for Russian grain exports and Solaris is confident that China will soon be a major buyer of Russian wheat," Josh Martin, Solaris chief executive, said, without specifying what he meant by soon.

"Solaris has been focused on increasing the supply of Russian wheat to existing markets like Turkey, Sudan, Tanzania and Egypt, as well as opening up new markets for Russian wheat such as Algeria and Pakistan among many others in progress," Martin said.

Independently-owned Solaris has a strategic relationship with Demetra Holding, in which Russia's second largest lender VTB consolidated stakes in Russian Black Sea grain export terminals.

Solaris won a large part of the Algerian state wheat tender in November and the supply is due in December. It was a breakthrough for Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, after years of lobbying for access to the market traditionally dominated by France.

Algeria was a top destination for wheat from Russia in December with around 200,000 tonnes shipped there so far, Sovecon consultancy said in a note.

Martin said Solaris in the fourth quarter won approval to supply Russian wheat from one of Demetra's export terminals to Indonesia and Vietnam, which would allow for the resumption of Russian exports to the markets. [GRA/RU]

Solaris also handled grain from Romania and Ukraine and is exploring export alliances for origins including Australia and Argentina. Russian wheat trade has been hit by a smaller crop and state grain export curbs in 2021.

Solaris still expects to be one of the top three Russian wheat exporters in the 2021/22 season, which runs until June 30. It supplied 5 million tonnes from Russia in the previous season. Russia's smaller crop means it will supply less this season, Martin said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Barbara Lewis)