After flying start, Stellantis must tackle Tesla and China

MILA : If playing catch up with Tesla is what everyone in the auto industry is about then Stellantis, the company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, has had a good start – its shares have far outpaced its US rival in its inaugural year.

But this is just the first lap.

Fixing its business in China and overcapacity in Europe are just two areas where analysts want to see Stellantis making progress when chief executive Carlos Tavares unveils his detailed business plan on March 1.

After all, despite its shares surging more than 60 per cent since their debut on Jan 18, 2021 - compared with a 27 per cent gain for Tesla's - Stellantis' market value of €59 billion (US$67 billion) is still just 6 per cent of its US rival's.

A strong first year augurs well, though, with Jefferies analysts saying Tavares has shown vision and ambition with a "sustained stream of strategic initiatives".