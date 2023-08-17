After stellar debut, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's shares drop for second day

Shares of Vietnamese electric automaker VinFast tumbled for a second straight session on Thursday, giving up some of the gains from a meteoric surge in its Wall Street debut that saw it eclipse the market values of Ford and General Motors.

VinFast's shares dropped 20 per cent, weighing on the Nasdaq and bringing the automaker's loss to 35 per cent in the past two sessions.

With 99 per cent of the company controlled by founder Pham Nhat Vuong, the stock's tiny float is susceptible to more volatility.

Just $33 million worth of VinFast's shares were traded as of mid-day, compared to turnover of $19 billion in Tesla , which was down 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cash-burning company's lofty valuation could be at risk as it looks to raise more capital over the next 18 months. It faces an ambitious annual goal set by Vuong to sell 50,000 EVs, more than twice the sales notched up so far this year.

"VinFast may well represent a new successful competitor in the EV space (but) unlike Tesla's entry years ago, the space is now crowded with offerings from several manufacturers," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey.

VinFast hit an eye-popping valuation of $85 billion on its first day of trading on Tuesday. That was more than three times the valuation at which it merged with a blank-check company Black Spade Acquisition, making it Asia Pacific's biggest M&A deal this year.

Followings its losses in the past two days, VinFast's stock market value is about $56 billion, compared to General Motors' value of $46 billion and Ford Motor's $48 value.

The automaker has also struggled to retain senior executives and offer share-based compensation at a time when it is looking to shift to a new "hybrid model" for sales, bringing in distributors and dealers for overseas markets.

Shares of other EV firms including Lucid and Fisker that listed through blank-check deals have also fallen since their debut.

"The initial strong debut seems trading driven – lots of buyers chasing a limited float – and it will be difficult for the stock to maintain this valuation, particularly once more shares become available," Meckler said.

After VinFast said on Tuesday it wants to sell its cars through dealers, in addition to its direct-to-consumer approach, several U.S. dealers contacted by Reuters said they were open to the idea.