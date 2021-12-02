Afterpay shares drop on postponing meeting to vote on US$29 billion Square deal

Logo
Australia's Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone is held in front of a displayed Afterpay logo in this illustration taken, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Dec 2021 06:39AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 08:14AM)
Australia's Afterpay Ltd shares dropped 5per cent in early trade on Thursday, after the buy-now-pay-later giant delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on its US$29 billion deal with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey led Square Inc.

Afterpay added that the completion of the country's biggest deal in history was still expected to be in the first quarter of 2022.

The scheme meeting, which was scheduled for Dec. 6, will be delayed until the new year, with U.S. fintech firm Square expecting an approval from the Bank of Spain by mid-January, Afterpay said.

Square changed its name to Block Inc on Wednesday, as it looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain.

Earlier this week, Dorsey had stepped down as chief executive officer of Twitter.

Shares of Afterpay fell 5.5per cent in early trade to its lowest since July 30. Square closed 6.6per cent lower on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

