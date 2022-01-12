Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Afterpay's US$29 billion buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Afterpay's US$29 billion buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod

Afterpay's US$29 billion buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod

FILE PHOTO: Afterpay logo is displayed in this illustration taken, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jan 2022 05:54AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 05:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay Ltd said on Wednesday its US$29 billion buyout by payments firm Block Inc, previously known as Square Inc, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

With this approval, the companies can now implement the deal, which would be Block's biggest to date and the largest buyout ever of an Australian firm.

Afterpay said the deal is likely to close on Feb. 1. Its shareholders had in December overwhelmingly voted in support of the deal - 99.79per cent of the proxy votes were cast in favor. Block investors had approved the deal in early November.

Trading in Afterpay shares will be suspended on the Australian stock exchange on Jan. 19, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us