Agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corp said on Friday it expects operations at some of its production facilities to be hit for "several days and potentially longer", after they faced a ransomware attack.

AGCO said it was still investigating the extent of the attack that occurred on Thursday. The company did not disclose the names of the facilities and did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Shares of the company were down 1.4 per cent at $128.89 in premarket trade.