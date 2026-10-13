Agilent to buy pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million

Oct 13 : Agilent Technologies said on Tuesday it would acquire pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million in cash, plus up to $30 million tied to future performance targets, as the laboratory equipment maker expands its push into AI-enabled diagnostics.

Here are some more details:

• Privately held Proscia develops software that converts pathology slides into digital images that can be stored, reviewed and analyzed using artificial intelligence tools

• Agilent said the acquisition would strengthen its pathology business and expand its presence in digital and AI-enabled diagnostics

• The deal would provide Agilent access to a high-growth software business that generated more than $18 million in revenue over the past 12 months

• The companies have worked together since 2022, when they entered a multi-year distribution agreement to offer a digital pathology system combining Agilent's pathology products with Proscia's software

• The deal is expected to close early in Agilent's fiscal 2027