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Agilent to buy pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million
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Business

Agilent to buy pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million

Agilent to buy pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million

Dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Oct 2026 08:02PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2026 01:05AM)
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Oct 13 : Agilent Technologies said on Tuesday it would acquire pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million in cash, plus up to $30 million tied to future performance targets, as the laboratory equipment maker expands its push into AI-enabled diagnostics.

Here are some more details:

• Privately held Proscia develops software that converts pathology slides into digital images that can be stored, reviewed and analyzed using artificial intelligence tools

• Agilent said the acquisition would strengthen its pathology business and expand its presence in digital and AI-enabled diagnostics

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• The deal would provide Agilent access to a high-growth software business that generated more than $18 million in revenue over the past 12 months

• The companies have worked together since 2022, when they entered a multi-year distribution agreement to offer a digital pathology system combining Agilent's pathology products with Proscia's software

• The deal is expected to close early in Agilent's fiscal 2027

Source: Reuters
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