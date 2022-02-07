Ahead of election, South Korea's long-frenzied housing market shows signs of cooling

SEOUL: Seoul's housing market, one of the most unaffordable in the world, has begun to show signs that its red-hot five-year boom could be running out of steam - just in time for the March presidential vote.

Housing is one of the biggest issues in the neck-and-neck election, with prices in the capital having doubled since 2017 when President Moon Jae-in first took office, leaving many millennials facing a lifetime of financial insecurity.

An average apartment in Seoul, for instance, is estimated to cost around 18 years of South Korea's median annual household income, up from 11 years in 2017.

Recent data, however, has lent weight to the view that restrictions on loans, hikes in interest rates and pledges to massively boost the supply of homes by both presidential candidates have begun to have an effect.

South Korean residential property transactions plunged 62 per cent in December to 53,774 from a year earlier - the smallest number for the month since 2008 when the market was battered by the global financial crisis.

Additionally, a weekly index for Seoul's apartment price growth edged 0.1 per cent lower for the last week of January, the first decline in 20 months.