AI agent firm Instinct raises $1 billion in latest funding round

Sept 28 : AI agent firm Instinct said on Monday it has raised $1 billion at a $10 billion valuation in a Series C funding round.

The round drew investments from Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital and Coatue, Instinct said in a statement.

San Francisco, California-based Instinct is developing a personal agent that can perform tasks autonomously.

The firm said it has released new products over the past months, including a concierge service meant to handle tasks such as bookings and making phone calls.