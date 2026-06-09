AI agents could match human workforce in future, TCS Chairman Chandrasekaran says

BENGALURU, June 9 : Indian software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services expects IT companies to have an equal number of employees and AI agents in their workforce, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the annual general meeting on Tuesday.

TCS does not plan to downsize staff, but will slow down hiring, he said. Last July, the company had cut more than 12,000 jobs.

"If the company has half a million employees, the day is not far when the company will have half a million AI agents... The company's employees and AI agents will work together and that will be the future," he said.

India's $315-billion IT sector has been grappling with investor concerns that AI could disrupt its traditional, labour-intensive business model.

Chandrasekaran said the growing use of AI agents would reduce the number of people hired by both TCS and the broader IT industry, as some tasks currently performed by humans are automated.

At the same time, he said new roles and opportunities would emerge as companies adapt to AI-driven ways of working.

"Some of the work being done will go to AI agents. That will be the nature of the transition that we have to go through not only as a company, as an industry, and as a country," he said.