LONDON, Nov 24 : Technology firms must consider whether their AI agents are offering regulated financial services and engage with regulators if they are, Britain's financial regulator warned on Tuesday.

Simply describing a business as a technology provider does not exempt it from financial regulation if products include regulated services such as financial promotions, advice or payment services, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement.

The advice was published shortly after Meta announced the UK launch of its Muse personal AI agent, which the firm says can perform tasks such as renewing car insurance, chasing refunds and making online purchases.

The watchdog did not name any particular firm in its statement. Meta, whose Muse product is one of the fastest-growing apps on record, with more than 10 million downloads since its September launch in the US, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FCA also said that consumers who use AI agents should make sure they understand what protections, if any, they have if something goes wrong, and what type of information they are sharing and whether it is safe to do so.