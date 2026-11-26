ZURICH, Nov 26 : Five cyber attacks in the last few days in Switzerland used AI agents to target companies and operators of critical infrastructure, the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) said on Thursday.

• In four of the five cases, the attacks were successful and systems were compromised, BACS said in a statement

• Three operators of critical infrastructure were among those targeted, BACS said

• These included providers of electricity, water, and telecommunications, Swiss public broadcaster SRF said

• BACS did not give details of who could be behind the attacks

• Companies are being advised to establish protection measures, including regular cyber tests, it said