‘We need humans to be in the loop for a long time to come’: Dropbox CEO says AI is not replacing people yet

“We focus on how we leverage AI to make your life simpler or more efficient at work, but we're not focused on replacing people,” he said.

“The best use of AI is giving existing users new superpowers, so I think AI will certainly make people more productive,” he added.

Adobe Asia Pacific (APAC) president Simon Tate similarly said that studies show that AI will increase overall productivity.

He noted that a report by global management consulting firm McKinsey on the economic potential of generative AI showed that the technology could increase overall productivity by 3 to 5 per cent in the banking industry.

That will be worth “trillions and trillions of dollars to the global economy”, said Mr Tate.

“Instead of adopting the sort of doomsday view of ‘AI is gonna kill all of our jobs’ and think more from the perspective of this moving people up the value chain, then I think (there is) opportunity for generative AI to be truly accretive to the global economy,” he said.

AI DEVELOPMENT

The firms are pushing innovations in the AI space. Dropbox’s big potential is to make AI personalised, which is a current market gap, said Mr Houston.

“When you start using these tools, one thing you realise pretty quickly is they're not personalised. So if you ask ChatGPT a question like ‘what's my passport number?’ or ‘where's that presentation I did last year on a product launch’, ChatGPT doesn't know how to answer them because it's not connected to your information,” he noted.