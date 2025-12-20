AI boom drives data-center dealmaking to record high, says report

Dec 19 : ‌Global data-center dealmaking surged to a record high through November this year, driven by an insatiable demand for computing infrastructure to meet the boom in artificial intelligence usage.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed that there were more than 100 data center transactions ‌during the period, with the total value ‌sitting just under $61 billion.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Interest in data centers has swelled this year as tech giants and AI hyperscalers have planned billions of dollars in spending to scale up infrastructure.

AI-related companies have powered much of the gains in U.S. ‍stocks this year, but concerns over lofty valuations and debt-fueled spending have also sparked worries over how quickly corporates can turn the investments into profits.

BY THE NUMBERS

Including M&As, asset sales and ​equity investments, data ‌center investments hit nearly $61 billion through the end of November, already surpassing 2024's record high $60.81 billion.

Since 2019, ​data center dealmaking in the U.S. and Canada totaled about $160 billion, ⁠with Asia-Pacific reaching nearly $40 billion ‌and Europe $24.2 billion.

GRAPHIC

KEY QUOTE

"High interest comes from financial sponsors, ​which are attracted by the risk/reward profile of such assets. Private equity firms are eager buyers ‍but are generally reluctant sellers, creating an environment where availability for ⁠sale of high-quality data center assets is scarce," said Iuri Struta, ​TMT analyst at ‌S&P Global Market Intelligence.