AI boost lifts Broadcom forecast amid lingering enterprise weakness

Broadcom forecast second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday (Mar 2), as increased investments in artificial intelligence spurs demand for its chips used in data centres.

In a deteriorating economy, where both consumer and enterprise spending is on a decline, AI has emerged as a bright spot for chip firms like Nvidia and Broadcom, thanks to the strong potential applications of the technology as illustrated by OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

While analysts spotted green shoots in the AI space, they also saw weakness emerge in areas such as broadband and cloud spending.

"We are also seeing its end-market demand becoming more mixed," Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan said.

Still the company saw strong infrastructure demand across all its end markets in the first quarter, Chief Executive Hock Tan said. Revenue in the quarter rose 16 per cent to US$8.92 billion.

Broadcom, which supplies chips used in data centres for networking as well as specialized chips that speed up AI work, announced a quarterly dividend of US$4.60 per share. The San Jose, California-based company's shares pared gains and were up 0.3 per cent in extended trading.

The chip designer expects current-quarter revenue to be about US$8.7 billion, while analysts on average expect US$8.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, the company earned US$10.33 per share for the first quarter, beating estimates of US$10.10.