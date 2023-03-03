Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AI boost lifts Broadcom forecast amid lingering enterprise weakness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AI boost lifts Broadcom forecast amid lingering enterprise weakness

AI boost lifts Broadcom forecast amid lingering enterprise weakness
FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
AI boost lifts Broadcom forecast amid lingering enterprise weakness
FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
03 Mar 2023 05:18AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 06:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Broadcom forecast second-quarter revenue above estimates on Thursday (Mar 2), as increased investments in artificial intelligence spurs demand for its chips used in data centres.

In a deteriorating economy, where both consumer and enterprise spending is on a decline, AI has emerged as a bright spot for chip firms like Nvidia and Broadcom, thanks to the strong potential applications of the technology as illustrated by OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

While analysts spotted green shoots in the AI space, they also saw weakness emerge in areas such as broadband and cloud spending.

"We are also seeing its end-market demand becoming more mixed," Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan said.

Still the company saw strong infrastructure demand across all its end markets in the first quarter, Chief Executive Hock Tan said. Revenue in the quarter rose 16 per cent to US$8.92 billion.

Broadcom, which supplies chips used in data centres for networking as well as specialized chips that speed up AI work, announced a quarterly dividend of US$4.60 per share. The San Jose, California-based company's shares pared gains and were up 0.3 per cent in extended trading.

The chip designer expects current-quarter revenue to be about US$8.7 billion, while analysts on average expect US$8.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, the company earned US$10.33 per share for the first quarter, beating estimates of US$10.10.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.