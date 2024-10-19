Logo
AI cloud firm Nebius Group expects up to $1 billion in ARR in 2025
AI cloud firm Nebius Group expects up to $1 billion in ARR in 2025

FILE PHOTO: Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Oct 2024 02:27AM
AI infrastructure firm Nebius Group expects to make annual recurring revenue of $500 million to $1 billion in 2025, the company said on Friday before trading of its shares resumes on Nasdaq on Monday after a lengthy suspension.

Trading was suspended soon after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when the stock was traded under the ticker of Russian internet giant Yandex through its Amsterdam-based parent company. In July, Nebius emerged following a $5.4-billion deal to split Yandex's Russian and international assets.

Source: Reuters

