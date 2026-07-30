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AI cloud provider Nscale to buy software startup Anyscale
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AI cloud provider Nscale to buy software startup Anyscale

AI cloud provider Nscale to buy software startup Anyscale

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Jul 2026 08:51PM
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July 30 : Cloud infrastructure provider Nscale will buy AI software startup Anyscale to help clients better manage and run AI systems efficiently, the companies said on Thursday.

Bloomberg News first reported the news, saying the deal price is about $1.65 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter. Nscale declined to disclose the financial terms.

Here are some details:

• San Francisco-based Anyscale provides software to organize and manage complex AI tasks so they can run smoothly across many computers simultaneously.

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• Nscale said it expects to attract more customers by offering Anyscale's software.

• Anyscale will continue to operate under its brand and serve its existing customers, the companies said.

• Anyscale's entire team of about 200 people across the United States, Europe and India will join Nscale as part of the acquisition.

• The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year, the companies said.

• Founded in 2024, Nscale is known as a "neocloud," a vertically integrated AI cloud platform that owns and operates its own data centers, GPUs and software stack to deliver large-scale, GPU-powered AI compute.

• Nscale competes with companies such as CoreWeave and Nebius Group.

• Anyscale generated 70 per cent revenue growth sequentially in the company's most recent quarter, according to a blog post by its co-founders.

Source: Reuters
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