AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

Nov 4 : Data center stocks slid on Wednesday, while clean-energy shares rallied after Democrats seized control of Congress, prompting investors to reposition for tougher scrutiny of the AI boom and a shift in policy priorities.

The Democratic sweep, which included victories in traditional Republican strongholds and key data-center hubs Texas and Georgia, will usher in divided government in Washington and raises the prospect of greater congressional oversight of industries that benefited from Republican control.

Market reaction rippled across AI-linked stocks, renewables, healthcare companies, defense contractors and prison operators.

DATA CENTER AND UTILITY STOCKS

Data center operators lost ground, with Applied Digital and CoreWeave down 4.1 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. Cipher Digital slid 14.3 per cent.

The data center boom sparked public backlash this year, raising concerns that tighter Democratic oversight could slow investment just as investors grow wary of soaring AI spending and uncertain returns.

Though analysts doubt any legislation could meaningfully stall data center construction, a Democratic-led Congress increases prospects of more hearings and investigations related to the AI buildout.

"AI has been an enormous engine powering the US economy, so any curbs on its future development could threaten to put the brakes on growth," said Kit Rees, investment strategist at Quilter.

Utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the data-center boom also came under pressure. GE Vernova fell 5.8 per cent, while Constellation Energy and Vistra, among the power companies most exposed to data-center projects in Texas, slid 5 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

CLEAN ENERGY

A Democratic sweep could bolster expectations for continued federal support for clean energy while speeding approvals for energy and infrastructure projects.

Democrats plan to scrutinize the Trump administration's efforts to roll back emissions rules and could use the Congressional Review Act to overturn regulations that make it easier to sell gas-powered trucks and SUVs.

Shares of solar maker First Solar gained 13.8 per cent, residential solar installer Sunrun added 12.5 per cent and inverter maker Enphase Energy was up 10.2 per cent. Clean-power developer NextEra Energy inched 3.7 per cent higher.

"The more that oil and gas prices rise, the bigger the incentive, the bigger the economic incentive to roll out clean energy," said Paul Jackson, global market strategist for EMEA at Invesco.

Europe's Vestas and Orsted rose 2.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, while Portugal's EDP Renewables was up 2.3 per cent.

ELON MUSK-LED COMPANIES

Shares of Elon Musk's rocket and space technology company SpaceX dropped 4.6 per cent to its lowest since mid-August, while EV maker Tesla was down 5.7 per cent.

"It puts into doubt a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla. While Congress cannot stop a merger, they could slow it down via extra scrutiny," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

"Musk had poured hundreds of millions into the Republican Party ahead of these elections...we could see stocks linked to Musk struggle now that his political enemies have won back control of Congress."

Trump Media & Technology Group, majority-owned by Trump, dropped 7 per cent.

DEFENSE STOCKS

Defense contractors such as Northrop Grumman fell 2.7 per cent, while RTX, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris lost between 2 per cent and 4 per cent each. The sector had been underpinned by expectations that the $1.5-trillion budget request by Trump would not face headwinds in a Republican-dominated Congress.

However, analysts expect the funding to fall short of expectations under a Democratic-led Congress.

"A difficult debt ceiling negotiation could delay the spending increases, leaving companies that rely on new government contracts more exposed than those with established ones," said Lale Akoner, global market strategist at etoro.

"The real risk is that spending rises more slowly than anticipated, which will lead to price corrections."

HEALTH INSURERS AND HOSPITAL OPERATORS

Shares of hospital operators such as HCA Healthcare and Universal Health Services gained 7.2 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.

Insurers such as Centene rose 4.8 per cent and Molina was up 6.4 per cent.

Democrats have pushed for universal healthcare policies that could mean more government spending allocated to the sector.

"The outcome would give Congress greater latitude to pursue Democratic healthcare priorities, including reinstating enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies or reversing elements of the GOP's Medicaid cuts, such as work requirements," Morgan Stanley analysts write in a note.

"Although we continue to view meaningful healthcare policy changes as unlikely before the next presidential election cycle, the results could shift the policy narrative."

PRISON OPERATORS

Prison operators such as GEO Group and CoreCivic fell 7 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively. The two stocks have rallied sharply since Trump won the presidency two years ago, as his clampdown on illegal immigration boosted the need for detention facilities.