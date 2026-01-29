Logo
Logo

Business

AI development is biggest economic growth driver, Blackstone says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AI development is biggest economic growth driver, Blackstone says

AI development is biggest economic growth driver, Blackstone says

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

29 Jan 2026 10:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 29 : Investment in developing artificial intelligence is the biggest driver of economic growth in the United States today, leading executives at the world's largest alternative asset manager Blackstone said on Thursday.

With particular relevance to private capital groups like Blackstone, "the build-out of AI requires a massive amount of private debt capital for construction" of facilities including semiconductor fabrication plants and data centers, president and chief operating officer Jon Gray said on a conference call.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement