LONDON, Nov 24 : Technology companies must consider whether their AI agents are offering regulated financial services and engage with regulators if they are, Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

Simply describing a business as a technology provider does not make it exempt from financial regulation if products include regulated services such as financial promotions, advice or payment services, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

The FCA did not name any companies and directed its guidance at those considering launching agentic products in the UK.

Its statement, however, coincided with Meta's UK launch of Muse, a personal AI agent that the company says can perform tasks such as renewing car insurance, chasing refunds and making online purchases.

Meta's Muse is one of the fastest-growing apps on record, with more than 10 million downloads since its September launch in the US.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, Meta said: "We’ve engaged constructively with the appropriate regulatory authorities and will continue to do so."

The FCA also said that consumers who use AI agents should make sure they understand what protections, if any, they have if something goes wrong and what type of information they are sharing and whether it is safe to do so.