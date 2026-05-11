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AI labs should pass safety review to get US government contracts, group says
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AI labs should pass safety review to get US government contracts, group says

AI labs should pass safety review to get US government contracts, group says

FILE PHOTO: A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 May 2026 06:04PM
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May 11 : The Trump administration should screen cutting-edge artificial intelligence models for security threats before they are publicly released and withhold lucrative government contracts from those that fail review, an advocacy group told U.S. officials on Monday.

The White House is grappling with the implications of Anthropic's Mythos, which could make complex cyberattacks easier and quicker to execute, posing national security risks. 

Americans for Responsible Innovation urged the Trump administration to develop methods to vet upcoming frontier models from larger developers for cyberattack and weapons development capabilities. 

Companies should have to pass the review to be eligible for government contracts, the group said in a letter to administration officials.

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The U.S. Center ‌for AI Standards and Innovation already reviews some AI models through voluntary agreements with OpenAI, Anthropic, and, more recently, Google, Microsoft and xAI. 

CAISI should take the lead on developing mandatory requirements, and Congress should create a permanent enforcement office within the U.S. Department of Commerce to enforce the requirements, the group said.

The proposed requirements would apply to companies that spend $100 million or more a year on compute to train frontier models, or that make at least $500 million in revenue annually from AI products and services.

California has a similar threshold for safety reporting requirements enacted last year. 

Source: Reuters
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