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AI is not replacing workers on a large scale so far, says Bank of Canada
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Business

AI is not replacing workers on a large scale so far, says Bank of Canada

AI is not replacing workers on a large scale so far, says Bank of Canada

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 May 2026 11:17PM (Updated: 14 May 2026 12:00AM)
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Source: Reuters
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