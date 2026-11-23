Nov 23 : The Nasdaq-100 was on track for a more than $2 trillion surge in market value on Monday, as Nvidia's surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO ignited a sharp rally across AI stocks.

The benchmark was last up 6.6 per cent at 26,680.6 points, set for its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2025.

Nvidia shares jumped over 31 per cent after the company said it was reinstating Huang as CEO, marking an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.