AI startup Adept raises US$350 million in fresh funding

AI startup Adept said on Tuesday it had raised US$350 million in a Series B funding round led by General Catalyst and Spark Capital, as it looks to tap the chatbot craze triggered by rival OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Adept had raised US$65 million in April and plans to use the new funds to launch its initial products, train models and onboard more talent.

Big tech companies from Alphabet Inc to Baidu Inc are speeding up the integration of generative AI into their offerings after Microsoft-backed ChatGPT took the internet by storm for its ability to generate human-like responses.

Adept's said its latest funding round also featured participation from existing investors, new financial partners, and some of the most "iconic companies" in technology.