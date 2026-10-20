Logo
Logo

Business

AI startup ASI valued at $3 billion in latest funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AI startup ASI valued at $3 billion in latest funding round

AI startup ASI valued at $3 billion in latest funding round

FILE PHOTO: "AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

20 Oct 2026 11:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 20 : Artificial intelligence startup ASI said on Tuesday it had raised $325 million in a funding round valuing the company at $3 billion, amid growing investor appetite for AI software used in real-world applications.

Here are more details:

• The Series C round was led by Spark Capital, with participation from affiliates of Citadel Securities, Meritech Capital and Craft Ventures, among others

• The Boston-based company develops simulation and monitoring software that helps operators forecast disruptions hours, days or weeks in advance across complex systems such as air traffic, power grids and military operations

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "While the broader tech ecosystem spent hundreds of billions teaching AI to manipulate words and generate text, ASI is deeply focused on AI systems that can manage and control physical assets," said Phillip Buckendorf, founder and CEO of ASI

• ASI said it would use the proceeds to expand deployments in energy, logistics and military environments and add to its research and engineering teams in Boston

• The company secured a five-year, $99 million US Army contract in October and a 12-year, $875 million Federal Aviation Administration contract in June, covering military command systems and air traffic management, respectively

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement