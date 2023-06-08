Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AI startup Cohere raises $270 million in Nvidia-backed funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AI startup Cohere raises $270 million in Nvidia-backed funding round

AI startup Cohere raises $270 million in Nvidia-backed funding round

FILE PHOTO: AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Jun 2023 11:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, said on Thursday it had raised $270 million in a funding round backed by Nvidia, Oracle and Salesforce Ventures, among others.

Foundation models are AI systems that are trained on large sets of data, with the ability to learn from new data to perform a variety of tasks. Generative AI aims to make human-like creations through computer code that has processed vast amounts of data.

Cohere did not reveal its valuation after the latest funding round.

"As the early excitement about generative AI shifts toward ways to accelerate businesses, companies are looking to Cohere to position them for success in a new era of technology," CEO Aidan Gomez said on Thursday.

AI startups are a bright spot in an otherwise subdued market for venture capital funding, particularly for technology companies, amid rising interest rates and increased investor focus on profitability.

Cohere's series C round was led by Inovia Capital and joined by other investors such as DTCP, Mirae Asset, Schroders Capital, SentinelOne and Thomvest Ventures.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November, the technology that can generate prose, imagery or computer code on command has attracted investor attention.

Last month, Anthropic, another AI startup which has received backing from Alphabet Inc's Google, also raised $450 million in a new round.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.