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AI startup Crusoe valued at $30 billion after new funding, Bloomberg News reports
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AI startup Crusoe valued at $30 billion after new funding, Bloomberg News reports

AI startup Crusoe valued at $30 billion after new funding, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Trading firm Jane Street's logo is displayed in New York City, U.S., July 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

04 Sep 2026 03:53AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2026 07:33AM)
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Sept 3 : AI data center startup Crusoe has raised over $3 billion in a funding round that values it at roughly $30 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Launched in 2018 as a cryptocurrency business, Crusoe has pivoted to building AI infrastructure and is among the upcoming "neoclouds" that provide specialized AI cloud and data center services.

• Crusoe in 2025 raised $1.38 billion in a funding round at a valuation of more than $10 billion.

• Crusoe's roughly $30 billion valuation is on a post-money basis, including the new capital raised, the report said.

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• Separately, the startup has signed a five-year cloud contract with trading firm Jane Street Group valued at around $13 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

• Jane Street is Crusoe's highest-profile cloud customer yet, and the deal helped attract interest in Crusoe's latest fundraising effort, the report said.

• Crusoe has contracts to supply AI computing power to the likes of Meta Platforms and Oracle, the Bloomberg report said.

• Crusoe could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

• It has been expanding its AI infrastructure business as demand for computing power to develop and run AI models drives a surge in data center spending.

• The startup said in June that it had contracts for 4.9 gigawatts of computing power and more than 40 gigawatts in its total project pipeline.

Source: Reuters
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