AI startup EliseAI valued at $4 billion in latest funding round

Sept 29 : EliseAI said on Tuesday it was valued at $4 billion following its latest funding round, which nearly doubled the housing and healthcare-focused AI company's valuation from a year ago.

The $350-million funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Sapphire Ventures and Navitas Capital.

The funding underscores growing investor interest in AI companies that automate complex, industry-specific workflows as businesses seek to improve efficiency and reduce administrative workloads.

AI spending growth among mid-sized firms peaked in August, with adoption concentrated in service industries such as healthcare and education to help automate administrative tasks, documentation and communication, according to Bank of America Institute.

EliseAI's housing platform automates tasks such as leasing, maintenance and renewals. Its healthcare business helps physician groups manage patient intake, scheduling, insurance checks, referrals and follow-ups.

The company was valued at $2.2 billion in a Series E funding round in 2025.

It plans to use the new funds to expand its engineering, deployment and sales teams and establish San Francisco as a second engineering hub alongside its New York headquarters.

EliseAI said in June it had surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue, doubling revenue year over year for the fifth consecutive year.