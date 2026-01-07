Logo
Logo

Business

AI startup LMArena triples its valuation to $1.7 billion in latest fundraise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AI startup LMArena triples its valuation to $1.7 billion in latest fundraise

AI startup LMArena triples its valuation to $1.7 billion in latest fundraise

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Jan 2026 02:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 6 : ‌LMArena said on Tuesday its valuation had tripled to $1.7 billion in about eight months, following a new funding round where it raised $150 million, as investors continue to pour money into artificial intelligence startups.

Investor enthusiasm for generative AI surged after ChatGPT's ‌launch in 2022 showed its commercilization ‌potential, leading to a race for adoption and a scramble on Wall Street for exposure to key firms in the boom.

LMArena, formerly known as Chatbot Arena, is a web‑based platform that allows users to compare large ‍language models, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini, through anonymous, crowd-sourced evaluations.

"To measure the real utility of AI, we need to put it in the hands of ​real users. LMArena ‌does exactly this," said Anastasios Angelopoulos, co-founder and CEO of LMArena.

The fundraise was co-led by Felicis ​and UC Investments (University of California), with participation from Silicon Valley ⁠giant Andreessen Horowitz, The ‌House Fund, LDVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners and ​Laude Ventures.

LMArena said it will use the fresh capital to operate its platform, expand its ‍technical team and strengthen research capabilities.

In the previous funding round ⁠in May, the company raised $100 million at the seed-round level, ​led by a16z ‌and UC Investments.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement