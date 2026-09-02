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AI startup Wonderful's valuation more than doubles to $5 billion in latest funding round
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Business

AI startup Wonderful's valuation more than doubles to $5 billion in latest funding round

02 Sep 2026 09:16PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2026 10:25PM)
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Sept 2 : Wonderful, an AI operating system provider for enterprise, said on Wednesday its valuation had more than doubled to $5 billion in less than six months as businesses increasingly adopted AI.

The company raised $550 million in a funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from Salesforce and existing investors including Index Ventures, IVP and Vine Ventures.

The funding highlights growing investor appetite for enterprise AI companies that can boost employee productivity and efficiency.

Organizations are scaling AI across the enterprise, deploying it in more business functions and boosting individual employees' productivity, according to a McKinsey Global Survey.

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Wonderful said it will use the new capital to accelerate product development, expand its global deployment teams and meet growing demand for its AI operating system.

Its operating system helps companies coordinate AI agents, workflows, applications and execution across an organization.

The company also allows customers to integrate AI tools with existing technology rather than replacing their entire software infrastructure.

Wonderful, founded in 2025, raised $150 million at a $2 billion valuation in March. The company said it has since expanded to more than 35 markets and grown to 650 employees.

Source: Reuters
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