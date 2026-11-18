Nov 18 : Shares of AI-related companies jumped on Wednesday after Nvidia's stronger-than-expected revenue forecast reassured investors about robust AI demand and the chipmaker's outlook following the exit of longtime CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia shares rose 3.5 per cent in premarket trading after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue at $130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent, above analysts' consensus estimate of $125.25 billion.

The company also ruled out rehiring Huang, whose shock exit last week over revelations of extramarital affairs ended three decades of founder-led control.

Nvidia has been the centerpiece of the AI trade, supplying the chips that power most AI data centers, and its results are watched as a gauge of demand across the sector.

Under Huang, the company has also financed infrastructure built around its chips, a strategy that has driven demand but also raised questions about circular funding between the chipmaker and its customers.

"For Nvidia, strong earnings have bought management time. For the broader AI trade, they reinforce confidence in infrastructure demand, but the next leg of the rally may depend increasingly on which companies can turn that demand into sustainable profits," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

CoreWeave and Nebius Group, neocloud firms backed by Nvidia, jumped 5.4 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Data center-related companies Applied Digital, IREN, Core Scientific and Hut 8 also jumped between 5.3 per cent and 6.6 per cent.

Chip stocks, widely regarded as among the biggest winners of the AI boom, were broadly higher. Advanced Micro Devices gained 2.9 per cent, Broadcom added 2.9 per cent and Intel climbed 1.8 per cent.

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology rose 3.2 per cent, while data storage companies Western Digital and Sandisk gained 3.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

Photonic product makers Lumentum and Coherent, along with AI server makers Dell, HPE and Super Micro, gained between 3.2 per cent and 6 per cent each.

AI hyperscalers also gained modestly, with Oracle, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Microsoft up between 0.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent.

Some tech and AI stocks in Japan closed higher, along with an upbeat session for South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The AI trade has also been tested since the Democrats' sweeping wins in the midterm elections stoked fears of tougher regulation of data center buildouts, sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory earlier this month.

The next test of the AI trade will come as Anthropic prepares to price its public offering later on Wednesday, which could value the company at as much as $1.4 trillion.