Nov 25 : AI-linked stocks extended their slide in premarket trading on Wednesday, with chipmakers, server makers and data center operators all falling as investors weighed the soaring cost of the AI infrastructure buildout against its returns.

Investors have set a high bar for AI-linked companies, punishing shortfalls and offering little reward for beating expectations and raising outlooks, as concerns grow over heavy, often debt-fueled infrastructure spending and uncertain returns.

Dell Technologies slumped 7.2 per cent on Wednesday despite the server maker raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the third time this year and approving an additional $25 billion share buyback.

"Investors are focused on the big and rising cost of building AI, so good earnings and impressive earnings forecasts no longer lift sentiment," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Rival AI server maker HPE tumbled 16.3 per cent on Tuesday after raising its full-year revenue outlook. Its shares and those of rival Super Micro declined 5.2 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday.

Shares of Ambarella, valued at $2 billion, tumbled 36 per cent after the AI semiconductor firm forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.

Nvidia, which has been at the heart of the turmoil, fell 4.6 per cent, extending Tuesday's 6 per cent slide, as the rally sparked by CEO Jensen Huang's rehiring quickly lost steam.

Anthropic dropped 5.6 per cent, trading well below its $83 initial public offering price just days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

DEBT STRAIN

Neocloud providers, which rent out specialized AI computing capacity, have been under pressure since October over concerns about the debt funding their rapid expansion.

The Democrats' victory in the midterm elections this month has added to those worries, with investors weighing the prospect of a data center slowdown from tougher AI regulation and more hurdles to construction.

Nvidia-backed neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius Group each fell about 6 per cent, while IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific lost more than 4 per cent.

The yield on CoreWeave's bonds due 2031 rose to almost 18 per cent as prices fell more than 1.6 cents on the dollar to near record lows, Tradeweb data showed.

The cost of insurance against tech companies defaulting on debts has jumped sharply, with five-year CDS spreads at Oracle, Alphabet, SpaceX and CoreWeave hitting record levels.

Shares of AI hyperscalers were broadly lower, with Oracle, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Microsoft down between 1.4 per cent and 4.3 per cent.