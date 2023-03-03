Logo
AI stocks surge after C3.ai's strong forecast
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
AI stocks surge after C3.ai's strong forecast
FILE PHOTO: A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
03 Mar 2023 08:29PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 08:29PM)
Shares of artificial intelligence-based (AI) product makers zoomed in premarket trade, as a strong forecast by retail investor darling C3.ai Inc amplified an ongoing euphoria driven by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

C3.a1 forecast a better-than-expected revenue and profit for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, after the AI software company posted third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates.

"The revenue was driven by execution of its consumption-based pricing model, which provides clients with greater flexibility and improved demand for its solutions," analysts at Piper Sandler said.

Tailwinds from an improved business optimism are likely to boost growth, the analysts added.

Shares of C3.ai climbed 16.14 per cent to $24.73 before the bell, and were among the top five stocks trending on StockTwits.

Other major AI stocks with strong premarket moves included business support supplier Steelcase Inc, BigBear.ai, conversation intelligence firm SoundHound AI and Thailand's security firm Guardforce AI, jumping between 5.4 per cent and 12 per cent.

AI firms have been at the forefront of retail buying ever since Microsoft Corp's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Source: Reuters

