WASHINGTON, Nov 19 : The booming rollout of artificial intelligence technology could strain the US economy's capacity and further boost inflation that the Federal Reserve will have to counteract, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday, as AI firm Anthropic set a new record for an initial public offering of stock.

"The AI boom is contributing to the potential of overheating in the economy. I find it hard to ... look at that any other way," Goolsbee said in a conference call with reporters. "When you're getting major business investment, almost unprecedented levels of business investment, there's a high danger that the economy's capacity cannot handle that kind of a pig through the python."

Goolsbee said he sees the multitrillion-dollar pipeline of data-center projects already adding to what he referred to as "borderline, disturbingly high inflation rates" that are well above the Fed's 2 per cent target and potentially heading higher.

He said he felt the Anthropic IPO, giving the company's early shareholders the ability to tap equity holdings well in excess of $1 trillion, could on its own become relevant to the path of the broader economy.

"A $1.5 trillion IPO. The question of what people are going to do with the money now that they have some access to that liquidity is going to become a macro-relevant statistic," Goolsbee said. "We're watching that."

DATA-CENTER BACKLASH

The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its December 8-9 meeting. Fed policymakers also are wrestling with how the AI boom is influencing the economy.

The recent US midterm elections saw AI skepticism emerge at the polls, with municipalities in a number of states approving ballot initiatives that could limit how quickly and where data centers get built, potentially slowing the industry's breakneck evolution.

At the same time, the Fed this week held a high-level conference looking at the possible impact on productivity and the labor market should the new technologies diffuse through the economy and reach a potential that Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh has characterized as pivotal to US economic leadership.

In remarks at an earlier event on Thursday, Goolsbee said it was not yet clear what effect AI will have on productivity or the economy's underlying potential, noting that it took years — even decades — for other general-purpose technologies to change how businesses operated on a broad basis.

In the meantime, the Fed will have to cope with short-term effects that so far seem to be inflationary.

"The Fed's job is to prevent this thing from overheating the economy," with monetary policy set tight enough to keep demand and supply in balance, Goolsbee said at the event.

The Chicago Fed chief did not say if he would support a larger half-percentage-point rate hike at the December meeting, as at least one of his colleagues has advocated, but added that all options were on the table.

"The question of how steep the rate path is going to be and if there will be any rate increases should be determined, in my view, by whether you think inflation is going to be heading back to 2 per cent on its own or not," Goolsbee said. "The evidence does not suggest we're on a path back to 2 per cent."