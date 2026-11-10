Logo
Logo

Business

AI training startup Mercor valued at $20 billion in latest funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AI training startup Mercor valued at $20 billion in latest funding round

AI training startup Mercor valued at $20 billion in latest funding round

Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Nov 2026 11:37PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2026 01:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 10 : Mercor said on Tuesday it had raised $750 million in a funding round that valued the AI training startup at $20 billion.

The Series D round drew participation from Benchmark, Felicis, Fundomo, Nvidia and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo, among others.

Here are more details:

• Investor enthusiasm for AI has fueled a sharp rise in private funding this year, creating a growing group of heavily capitalized startups carrying multibillion-dollar valuations

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Mercor, which began as an AI-powered hiring platform, now connects technology companies with subject-matter experts whose knowledge is used to train, test and improve AI models and agents

• The San Francisco-based company said it will use the funding to help train and test AI agents on professional tasks

• "Every job in the economy will need its own AI agents and every company will need a way to train and evaluate them on its own work," co-CEO Brendan Foody said

• According to Crunchbase, AI-driven startups raised $102 billion, or 64 per cent of global venture capital, in the third quarter of 2026

• Mercor, which is backed by Jack Dorsey and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, was valued at about $10 billion after raising $350 million in October last year

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement