Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises US$50 million in venture capital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises US$50 million in venture capital

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises US$50 million in venture capital
FILE PHOTO: Illustrations of video avatars created by Synthesia, an AI video platform that creates "digital humans," are seen in this undated handout photo released to Reuters on December 7, 2021. Synthesia/Handout via REUTERS
AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises US$50 million in venture capital
Illustrations of video avatars created by Synthesia, an AI video platform that creates "digital humans," are seen in this undated handout photo released to Reuters on December 7, 2021. Synthesia/Handout via REUTERS
08 Dec 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 10:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Synthesia, a London-based artificial intelligence startup that creates video avatars of real people, said on Wednesday it raised US$50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and other investors.

An increasing number of startups are creating such synthetic media and as they become more lifelike, funding is following.

For the announcement of the funding, Synthesia created a video on its platform that incorporates the technology.

The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and improve the technology, Synthesia said in a statement.

While there are concerns that such technology could be used for creating deep fakes, Victor Riparbelli, co-founder and CEO of Synthesia, said its avatars are mostly used for corporate videos. Accounting and consulting firm EY's partners use their avatars for client communications and internal training. Riparbelli said Synthesia only creates avatars of people who have consented, he said.

Riparbelli declined to disclose revenue or the company's valuation, but said Synthesia was growing "exponentially."

"In 10, 15 years, the vision here is that you can create a Hollywood film on your laptop without the need for anything else than your imagination," Riparbelli told Reuters.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us