AIA Group names former HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker to succeed Edmund Tse

Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group said on Friday that it has appointed former HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker to succeed Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, who will retire from his non-executive chair position on September 30.

Tse will make way for Tucker, who previously served as AIA's executive chief and president, to assume the role.

Tucker will step down as HSBC group chairman on September 30, but will remain a strategic adviser to the group CEO and the board while the search for a permanent successor continues.

In a separate announcement, HSBC appointed Brendan Nelson, chair of its group audit committee, to serve as interim group chairman following the retirement of Mark Tucker.