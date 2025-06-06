Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AIA Group names former HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker to succeed Edmund Tse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AIA Group names former HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker to succeed Edmund Tse

AIA Group names former HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker to succeed Edmund Tse

HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, attends an informal shareholder meeting, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 08:19AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2025 08:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group said on Friday that it has appointed former HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker to succeed Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, who will retire from his non-executive chair position on September 30.

Tse will make way for Tucker, who previously served as AIA's executive chief and president, to assume the role.

Tucker will step down as HSBC group chairman on September 30, but will remain a strategic adviser to the group CEO and the board while the search for a permanent successor continues.

In a separate announcement, HSBC appointed Brendan Nelson, chair of its group audit committee, to serve as interim group chairman following the retirement of Mark Tucker.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement