Hong-Kong based insurer AIA posted a 18 per cent rise in its annual value of new business (VONB) on Friday, and announced a new $1.6 billion share buy-back, helped by strong performance across at its core markets.

The firm reported VONB, which gauges expected profits from new premiums and is a key barometer for future growth, of $4.71 billion on a constant currency basis for the year ended December 31, compared to $4.03 billion a year ago.